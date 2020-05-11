Durbin, Duckworth announce $25M for expanded COVID testing

SPRINGFIELD – Community health centers in Bloomington, Decatur and Carlinville are among several in Illinois that will share $25.2 million in federal grants to support expanded COVID-19 testing.
The grants were announced Monday by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats.
Among 45 recipients are Chestnut Health Systems, Bloomington, which will receive $156,394; Community Health Improvement Center, Decatur, $360,934; and Macoupin County (Carlinville), $214,909.
The money comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
Health centers will use the money to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities in their local communities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
