Durbin, Illinois Democrats pushing to eliminate lead water in low income communities

City Water, Light, and Power keeps a map showing where the city's lead water pipes are located. Almost all are concentrated in areas of downtown or near downtown Springfield.

While the country has moved away from lead construction, Durbin said it only ended relatively recently. He said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told him the city had required water pipes to be lead until 1978. Doug Brown, chief utility engineer at CWLP, said much of the pipes in Springfield were installed prior to the 1930s.

"No level of lead is acceptable," Carlson said.

Drinking water contaminated by lead was also a major cause of the water crisis Flint, Michigan endured for five years. Thousands of people were exposed to lead in their drinking water, which is especially risky for children. Several officials were charged with crimes from the crisis.

Durbin said he plans to introduce the bill in Congress next week with South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott.

Illinois lawmakers have also been taking their own action. State Rep. Lamont Robinson, Jr., D-Chicago, passed a bill through the Illinois House in April to replace the state's lead water pipes.

"This is a safety issue across our state and the time is now to... put this to bed," Robinson said.