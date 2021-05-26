Durbin introduces bill to expand Lincoln Home historic site

The Abraham Lincoln Association is trying to raise $400,000 to build the Lincoln Cottage on a former parking lot at 617 S. Eighth St.

The Lincolns lived in the cottage, on the same site as the Lincoln Home, before a second story was added and the six-room cottage became a 12-room house.

The replica "will show what life was like for the Lincoln family the first 12 years in Springfield," Durbin's news release said.

Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, had one child before they purchased the Springfield cottage in 1844. They had three more children while living there, including Eddy, who was born in 1846 and died in 1850. Their fourth and youngest child, Thomas, known as Tad, was born in 1856.

From 1853 until the cottage's expansion in 1856, it was home to five people.

The Lincolns moved out of the expanded home in 1860 after Abraham Lincoln was elected president.

The cottage would be a replica of the original, Greek revival-style home built in 1830. Lincoln bought the home from the Rev. Charles Dresser in 1844.

The Iles House, also in the Greek revival style, is a museum and display space for exhibits focused on Springfield history.

