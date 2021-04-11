 Skip to main content
Early morning crash on Chicago freeway leaves 1 dead
Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, state police responded to a fatal, multivehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, near 83rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Northbound lanes — closed for nearly five hours while police investigated the cause of the crash — reopened around 8:20 a.m., according to preliminary details released by state police.

Trooper Jayme Bufford, a spokeswoman for state police, confirmed at least one person had died as a result of the 3:22 a.m. crash. As of Sunday morning, the medical examiner’s office had not released information about the person who died.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles had been involved in the collision or whether anyone else was injured.

