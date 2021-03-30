Easing of business restricts slow as Illinois COVID-19 cases surge

Both Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have expressed concern about the rising transmission of COVID-19 among young adults purportedly paying less heed to basic pandemic precautions.

“The numbers we’re seeing now are alarming and we must move quickly to get them down,” Lightfoot said Tuesday. “Folks, the pandemic is not over. Warmer weather is not an excuse to make reckless decisions. Please continue following public health guidance.”

Health officials reported 2,404 new COVID-19 cases , including 17 new deaths. Over the past year, more than 1.2 million residents have contracted the virus, and 21,273 have died.

The state also reported 86,812 vaccine doses were administered by late Monday. More than 2.1 million Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated so far, or about 16.6% of the population.

