East St. Louis cleanup highlights environmental racism issue

Only seven people work for East St. Louis’ Public Works Department. A spokesperson for the department previously said that although the team does the best it can to clean the city, the department’s small staff warrants outside help. That’s why Dixon is inviting the community and calling for federal aid to help solve the issue in East St. Louis.

“East St. Louis used to have historical theaters, grand hotels. We had multiple business avenues that were extremely profitable, and those are things that can easily come back to East St. Louis, and now, with the awakening of the nation seeing the systemic racism we’ve been enduring for years and years, we have the opportunity now to raise our voice and come together to do that, and that’s what this community cleanup is essentially about.”

Dixon said he plans to continue putting pressure on government officials because the consequences of environmental racism in East St. Louis and elsewhere have tangible effects on citizens.

“This has been a fight going on for decades. I think what the real difference is now is that we’ve been organizing, we’ve been coming together to fight this, and we all believe that’s what has been missing in this fight is the actual people who will try to get to the senators and try to get to the congressmen and women and get them to act.”