Education and job training program for Illinois youth expanded
Education and job training program for Illinois youth expanded

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois officials are expanding a program that provides training for young people who face barriers to traditional paths to education, training and employment.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced this week that applications for funding are available on the agency's website.

The Youth Career Pathways program is open to people aged 16 to 24 who face difficulties which might slow their progress toward a career.

Priority this year will go to kids who might drop out of school, young people leaving the juvenile justice system, those who are homeless, have a disability, or are aging out of foster care, and those who don't have access to credentials necessary for particular jobs.

State grant dollars will assist in increasing the availability of training programs that teach marketable skills and prepare participants for the next step in their educational or employment careers.

With the expansion, the program will also prioritize young people in disproportionately impacted areas of the state.

The program provides training in various career sectors, a chance to obtain industry-recognized credentials and hands-on opportunities.

