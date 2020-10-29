Election officials urge voters to turn in mail ballots now

SPRINGFIELD – Heading into the final weekend before Election Day, Illinois voters continue to set records for advance voting, and election officials are urging anyone who has not yet turned in their mail ballot to do so as quickly as possible.

“Whether you do that by mail, or by placing it in a secure drop box, if that's available to you, or by returning it in person to the office of your election authority, that's entirely up to you,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections, said during an interview Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, according to ISBE, nearly 2.8 million ballots had already been cast in the general election, far more than in any previous election in Illinois. That includes mail-in ballots as well as votes cast in person at advance voting locations.

But there are also nearly 953,000 mail-in ballots that have been sent to voters but not yet returned.

Under Illinois law, mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day can still be counted as long as they are received by local election authorities within 14 days after the election. That deadline this year is Nov. 17.