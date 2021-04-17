 Skip to main content
Electrical issue possible cause for fire in O’Hare walkway famous for bright colored lights
Electrical issue possible cause for fire in O'Hare walkway famous for bright colored lights

20210417-AMX-US-NEWS-ELECTRICAL-ISSUE-POSSIBLE-CAUSE-FOR-1-TB.jpg

Commuters stroll down the tunnel connecting United Airlines Terminal One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport with Terminal 2, Sunday, March 14, 2010. 

CHICAGO — A fire broke out in a well-known underground walkway at O’Hare International Airport on Saturday morning, according to Chicago fire and aviation authorities.

Shortly after 8 a.m., an apparent electrical issue sparked a fire in the pedestrian tunnel between Concourse B and C at O’Hare — the long walkway notable for its bright, colored lights running overhead and on the walls. Fire officials were not sure whether the issue was with one of the escalators descending into the tunnel or the long moving walkways.

Sprinklers went off, and the electricity was killed in the tunnel, which was closed off, fire officials said. No one was injured in the blaze.

United Airlines initiated a shuttle bus service to transport passengers who needed to access those concourses, the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement. The incident only impacted United operations, according to the department.

Power was restored to the tunnel at approximately 9:30 a.m., the statement said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

