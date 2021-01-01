Embattled Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan gets backing for reelection from majority of Latinx Caucus

As Illinois House lawmakers prepare to reconvene next Friday with uncertainty surrounding their future Democratic leadership, a majority of the chamber’s Latinx Caucus said they were backing embattled Michael Madigan for another term as speaker.

In a statement from the caucus Friday, state Reps. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez and Fred Crespo said that because of the state’s troubled finances, the need for recovery from COVID-19 and a desire for increased representation in the approaching redrawing of legislative districts, “the majority of Latinx members determined that Speaker Madigan is in the best position to move these priorities forward in the coming term.”

“In these unprecedented times, we are being called to address matters of life and death in our community, and must act swiftly with full support from leadership, to alleviate this unmitigated pain and suffering, through emergency housing legislation, expansion of health care coverage and protection of community supports,” the group’s statement said.

“We will continue to hold Speaker Madigan and other state leaders accountable for responding to the needs of the Latinx community,” it said.

Both Hernandez of Cicero and Crespo of Hoffman Estates are members of Madigan’s current leadership team.