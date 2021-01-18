'Enough is enough': Victim of wrongful Chicago police raid calls for change

Standing outside her church for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally, social worker Anjanette Young called for change as she recalled the night when Chicago police officers mistakenly raided her home.
Young said no other citizen “should ever have to be treated the way I was treated.”
“Enough is enough,” Young said.
Young, whose story drew national attention in December after Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Law Department tried to prevent WBBM-Ch. 2 from airing footage of the incident, criticized the city for not fulfilling her Freedom of Information Act request for the video, “which I have a civic duty and a right to have.”
Young told a crowd of protesters outside Progressive Baptist Church about the February 2019 raid during which officers kicked in her door and entered her home with guns, scopes and lights.
“The officer said, ‘Put your effing hands up,’” she recalled.
About 12 cops stood there and humiliated, disrespected and ignored her, Young said, even as she told them 43 times that they had the wrong house.
As she started her speech, Young said there are people who wonder whether she’s been traumatized by the video being widely broadcast. But, Young said, she will continue to share her story until there is change.
“I will tell it again today, I will tell it again tomorrow, I will tell it again until no other woman in the city of Chicago is ever treated that way again,” she said.
Young’s case has become a major crisis for Lightfoot.
Lightfoot initially said she had only learned of the raid, which occurred before she was mayor, in December after WBBM-Ch. 2 aired police body camera footage that showed Young repeatedly telling officers who barged into her home that they had the wrong place.
But she later acknowledged that she was told about the raid in November 2019. Lightfoot also denied that her administration refused to give Young video from the incident but later acknowledged that it had.
In an email sent on Nov. 11, 2019, then-deputy mayor for public safety Susan Lee forwarded a summary of CBS’ reporting on the case to Lightfoot and said, “please see below for a pretty bad wrongful raid coming out tomorrow.”
The summary said Young was handcuffed by police, and officers “allegedly left her standing for 40 minutes handcuffed and naked while all-male police officers search her apartment.” The email noted that Young had been asking for the body camera footage but hadn’t heard back from police.
So far, Chicago Inspector General Joe Ferguson, a private law firm and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are conducting reviews of the case.
Lightfoot has said she did not know about the Law Department’s attempt to stop CBS from airing the video and has apologized to Young publicly and privately, during a meeting the two had last month.