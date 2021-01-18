'Enough is enough': Victim of wrongful Chicago police raid calls for change

As she started her speech, Young said there are people who wonder whether she’s been traumatized by the video being widely broadcast. But, Young said, she will continue to share her story until there is change.

“I will tell it again today, I will tell it again tomorrow, I will tell it again until no other woman in the city of Chicago is ever treated that way again,” she said.

Young’s case has become a major crisis for Lightfoot.

Lightfoot initially said she had only learned of the raid, which occurred before she was mayor, in December after WBBM-Ch. 2 aired police body camera footage that showed Young repeatedly telling officers who barged into her home that they had the wrong place.

But she later acknowledged that she was told about the raid in November 2019. Lightfoot also denied that her administration refused to give Young video from the incident but later acknowledged that it had.