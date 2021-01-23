Essential workers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Monday, but still ‘a lot of unknowns’ in workplace plans

Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, said he knows of about a dozen companies that are applying to become vaccination sites through the state’s I-CARE program, which requires them to have a medical director and health care personnel to administer the shots. Companies can contract with providers for those services, so it is a feasible solution for smaller companies without medical directors on staff, though it can be complicated because it requires record keeping and storage, he said.

But employers that establish their workplaces as vaccination sites are likely to encounter similar logistical challenges that hospitals faced during the first phase. COVID-19 vaccines are not as easy to administer as flu shots.

The vaccines from Pfizer require ultracold storage or must be used within days. People can’t wait in tight lines for the shots because of social distancing requirements, they must be scheduled for second doses and they are generally observed for 15 minutes after the shots in case of an immediate adverse reaction.

Also, it’s important to match the number of doses to the number of interested patients at any given site, so there aren’t leftovers that go to waste.