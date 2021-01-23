Essential workers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Monday, but still ‘a lot of unknowns’ in workplace plans

Starting Monday, Illinoisans who work in grocery stores, manufacturing plants and schools will be among those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, presenting an opportunity — and challenge — for employers eager to see their workforces inoculated.
Some large companies, such as Amazon and Aldi, are preparing to offer vaccinations at their workplaces, while others have announced incentives or extra paid time off for employees to get the shots.
But rolling out workplace vaccination programs has proved complicated, and many of the efforts are in very early stages. Employers say they have received limited information from local government about what to do and it’s uncertain when enough vaccines will be available.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” said Suley Muratoglu, CEO of Proven Partners Group, an Elgin company that makes food and beverage products for large corporations.
Muratoglu wants to offer vaccination at his factory, which he believes would show a commitment to his workforce and help those without cars, but he is unclear how to go about it.
“We haven’t yet figured out how, as a business, to facilitate this for our employees,” said Muratoglu, who employs 400 people and has inquired with Kane County. “We would very much like to do that.”
Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine distribution plan includes 1.9 million people over 65 as well as 1.3 million front-line essential workers who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as police and fire personnel, teachers, postal service employees, grocery store clerks, manufacturing workers and people who work in food and agriculture.
This next phase of inoculations is expected to be more challenging, in many ways, than the first. It is a much larger group than the first phase, which covered about 850,000 front-line health care workers plus residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
And in the first phase, many employees could be vaccinated where they worked, they had IDs that were instantly recognizable to those giving the shots, and their employers could easily contact them when it was their turn. It may not be as easy to contact and schedule all the essential workers in phase 1b, and many of those providing vaccines, such as hospital systems, are unsure of the best ways to verify a person’s employment.
Chicago is directing some vaccines to workplaces, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said during a news conference Thursday. But the city is urging most people covered by phase 1b to get the vaccine through their health care provider or pharmacy. Individuals also can sign up to be notified when it is their turn for a vaccine at https://covidcoach.chicago.gov, a site run by the city health department that asks for the name of their employer and whether they are an essential worker.
That puts the burden of verifying who is an essential worker on public health departments and area health providers. Local health departments say they are largely relying on the honor system.
Chicago isn’t requiring essential workers to show proof of employment, and Cook County is asking for proper identification but won’t turn away those who don’t have it.
In Lake County, health workers can ask patients questions to determine if they are really essential workers, said Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center. The department has already turned away people who were not health care workers during the first phase. Still, he added, “we can’t spend hours and hours kicking people out of line.”
With vaccine supply limited, health authorities are calling for patience. It could be months before everyone eligible under phase 1b gets access to a dose.
Chicago’s Arwady has said the city will start by supplying doses to employers of first responders and correctional facilities, then through February to grocery stores, factories, day care facilities and schools. In March, doses will be sent to public transit agencies, manufacturing sites, agriculture employers and government agencies such as the Postal Service.
For now, Illinois employers are not mandating vaccination, which remains a tough sell in some wary communities, but some companies have announced plans to encourage vaccination and make it easy for those who want it.
United CEO Scott Kirby told employees he thinks making the vaccine mandatory is “the right thing to do,” but he doesn’t want the company to be alone in requiring it. The airline is working to create vaccination centers for employees at hubs including O’Hare International Airport.
Amazon, which employs 35,000 people in Illinois across its fulfillment centers and Whole Foods stores, has partnered with a third-party health provider to administer vaccines at its facilities. Aldi and Mariano’s also plan to set up on-site vaccination clinics for their employees. Jewel-Osco and Walgreens plan to offer employees vaccines through their pharmacies.
Meat giant Tyson Foods has partnered with a third-party health care provider and will dispatch mobile teams to its facilities across the U.S. to provide information, in multiple languages, about the vaccine and administer it to employees who want it. The company, which faced numerous outbreaks early in the pandemic, is strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated but not mandating it.
Ford, which has 5,500 employees working three shifts at its Chicago Assembly Plant on the city’s Southeast Side, ordered a dozen ultracold freezers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at its auto plants globally when it’s available.
Food manufacturers Mondelez and Kraft Heinz are exploring the logistics of offering on-site vaccinations. In the meantime Chicago-based Mondelez, which makes Oreos and Triscuits, will give employees time to go get the vaccine and cover costs.
Other companies are offering incentives to encourage workers to get the shots.
Dollar General said it will provide four hours of pay to workers who get vaccinated, and Aldi and Trader Joe’s will provide hourly employees with two hours of pay for each dose they receive. Instacart promised the people who shop for and deliver customers’ grocery orders a $25 stipend to help cover time spent getting vaccinated.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, said employees can get vaccinated off the clock at its stores. It adjusted its COVID-19 emergency leave policy to provide up to three days of paid leave for employees experiencing side effects from the vaccine.
Many employers have yet to establish firm plans for employee vaccinations. Metra and CTA said details are being worked out.
Karen Frost, vice president of health strategy and solutions at Alight Solutions, a Lincolnshire company that counsels companies on workforce issues, said most employers are waiting to implement vaccination programs until the doses are widely available. For now, they are distributing educational materials to dispel myths and encourage people to get inoculated.
Some industries are still working to ensure their workers are prioritized in the state’s plan. Dan Shomon, executive director of the Staffing Services Association of Illinois, is awaiting a response from the state to his request that it change the language of its plan to specify that part-time and temporary workers are eligible under phase 1b vaccination, a move also advocated by workers rights groups.
Companies that wish to establish their workplaces as vaccination sites and meet certain requirements can enroll as vaccinators through the state. Others can partner with third parties to bring vaccinations to their workplace.
Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, said he knows of about a dozen companies that are applying to become vaccination sites through the state’s I-CARE program, which requires them to have a medical director and health care personnel to administer the shots. Companies can contract with providers for those services, so it is a feasible solution for smaller companies without medical directors on staff, though it can be complicated because it requires record keeping and storage, he said.
But employers that establish their workplaces as vaccination sites are likely to encounter similar logistical challenges that hospitals faced during the first phase. COVID-19 vaccines are not as easy to administer as flu shots.
The vaccines from Pfizer require ultracold storage or must be used within days. People can’t wait in tight lines for the shots because of social distancing requirements, they must be scheduled for second doses and they are generally observed for 15 minutes after the shots in case of an immediate adverse reaction.
Also, it’s important to match the number of doses to the number of interested patients at any given site, so there aren’t leftovers that go to waste.
Employees of companies that aren’t offering on-site vaccination can register through some local health departments — including Chicago and Cook, Lake, Will, Kane and DuPage counties — that have set up vaccine surveys for individuals to be notified of their eligibility. And in Chicago, businesses with fewer than 250 people can fill out a survey on behalf of all employees to get them scheduled for vaccination at a city vaccination site.
Chicago has announced the opening of six mass vaccination sites, and the state has opened four in Cook County, with the support of the National Guard, where people can get vaccinated by appointment. Lake County has established a drive-up vaccination site at the county fairgrounds.
A number of hospital systems also expect to administer vaccines to essential workers, and are working with their county health departments to help identify those workers. Loyola Medicine has received lists of first responders to vaccinate from the Cook County health department.
Loyola will try to accommodate other essential workers who want vaccines as well, but other than asking them to show a work ID, the system won’t likely have a fail-safe way to verify their employment, said Dr. Richard Freeman, regional chief clinical officer.
Hydraforce, a Lincolnshire-based hydraulic valve maker with about 1,000 Chicago-area employees, said Lake County encouraged the company to have employees sign up online to be notified when they can get the vaccine, including those who work in the county but live elsewhere.
The manufacturing company considered providing vaccines on site, similar to the flu shot clinics it offers every year, but opted against it because health officials have advised monitoring people for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to watch for potential reactions, said senior human resources manager Robyn Safron.
The company will pay employees for work missed while getting a vaccine, and anyone who gets a fever or feels under the weather while their body responds to the vaccine can receive an extra paid sick day.
“We don’t want anyone coming to work with a fever or not at the top of their game,” Safron said. “It’s extraordinary circumstances. We want people to feel this is safe and something they should be doing.”
While Hydraforce will strongly encourage employees to get the vaccine, it does not plan to require it. Safron said she gets texts and emails from workers, and while many say they will feel more comfortable if everyone is required to get it, others don’t want to be forced.
More than 200 Hydraforce employees have tested positive since the pandemic began, the vast majority of whom said they had been exposed outside work, Safron said.
As employers try to figure out the best approach, they are calling around to other companies, trying to learn from each other.
“Everybody wants to know what everyone else is doing,” Safron said.