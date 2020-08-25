Ethics commission chair says report is coming

He said a final report is in the process of being drafted which will then be submitted to the commission and made public.

"There's then a period for review," Harris said. "There's an opportunity for folks to file minority reports as well to cover other things that didn't make it into the report."

He said the goal is to have ethics reform bills ready to be considered during the veto session in November.

Republicans have called on the Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. JB Pritzker to convene a special session to consider ethics reforms. Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, said Monday that is still the best way to ensure that ethics legislation is put before lawmakers yet this year.

Rep. Grant Wehrli, R-Naperville, said Democrats are trying to "kick the can down the road as is so often the practice when it comes to true reforms in Illinois. They are going to simply try to play out the clock and pass the November elections."

Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, said Republican members of the commission sent a letter to Harris and co-chair Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, in July asking for meetings to resume. He said he was told meetings would resume soon.