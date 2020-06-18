Evening update: The latest on COVID-19 and Illinois
Evening update: The latest on COVID-19 and Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ unemployment rate fell to 15.2 percent in May, according to the state Department of Employment Security, representing a 2 percent drop from the previous month.

