'Everything is going to be ok' signs defy COVID-19 in Springfield

"I love it," said Theyssen, standing on her porch and wearing a Santana shirt. "I think we should have them all over. Everything will be OK, eventually. Everyone has their own struggles and problems within this crisis, but sharing hope, optimism and love for each other is so important."

Jay Shanle, who had a sign put in his yard near Washington Park, said he agreed with its message.

"It's uplifting," said Shanle, who is self-isolating with four other family members. "It's going to take some time.

"The one thing I've noticed is the sense of community come back. It's like 9-11, when we put aside our differences and came together. We're going through this together."

The message and the decision to get busy with the sign-making wasn't solely born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Heinzel, who works remotely as a creative technology consultant at the Lombard, Ill.-based Consortium for Educational Change, learned he would be losing his job in mid-summer, though it is unrelated to the health crisis.

Heinzel also has been one of the caretakers for his father who is going through chemotherapy for stage 4 lung cancer. "I have to be careful about going over there (because of the virus)," he said.