Ex-boyfriend charged in shooting deaths of St. Louis woman and her two young daughters

A St. Louis judge has said that, once Marr returns to Missouri, he will be held at the St. Louis jail without bail too.

In court records, St. Louis police Detective Katherine Rund said a witness heard the shots and saw Marr run from the home. The witness identified Marr in a photo lineup.

After the shooting, Marr threw away his cellphone and bought a replacement, police said. Then he bought a Greyhound bus ticket and fled.

Police did not provide a motive for the killings.

Hemphill's older brother, Jermaine Walker, said he had seen Marr before and knew Marr and his sister had domestic problems.

"They call him Lil' Ron," he said. "I didn't really care for him. They had a few instances and I always told my sister, leave the guy alone. But she ended up having a baby by him."

The baby was Ja'Kari, called by the nickname ReRe.

"ReRe just turned 1," Walker said, "and (Marr) probably came to woo my sister and say, 'Baby, open the door.' She had no idea he was going to do that, and she opened the door."

Walker said the family is reeling from the deaths.