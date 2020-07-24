Ex-campaign worker in Speaker Madigan’s political operation launches PAC in response to alleged ComEd bribery scheme

Hampton said she wants the money to fund the campaigns of candidates who are not beholden to big companies.

“I decided to start this political action committee because I think residents deserve more honorable and accountable elected officials, and I think what we’ve seen over the past few years is that we don’t have very many, elected officials that are willing to stand up to machine politics here and take a stand and hold people accountable,” said Hampton, who now works for a national Democratic consulting firm.

“I’d like to help elect more morally sound and ethical legislators in general,” Hampton said.

She’s welcoming donations from the public too: “I think it is something residents of Illinois should donate to. Constituents here have the ability to take power back. Elected officials are meant to represent the people and people should be the ones in control.”

The feds Friday unveiled their case against ComEd, in which the utility is alleged to have doled out jobs and other favors to those in Madigan’s orbit in exchange for favorable legislation.

Madigan previously has denied being a target of the investigation. A spokeswoman said last week that Madigan “has never made a legislative decision with improper motives” and had engaged in no wrongdoing.