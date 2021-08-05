Ex-Dixon official who embezzled $53 million released from prison

We're seeing an alarming jump in COVID cases among teens and children in the U.S. Almost 72,000 young Americans caught COVID last week alone, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That's an 84% jump from the week before. And five times higher, than the end of June. It's all happening right as the new school year gets ready to start. "We aren't out of the woods yet. But if we get vaccinated, and if we keep using science-based prevention strategies, we can be. We cannot let mask fatigue, pride, or politics get in the way of doing what is right for our students," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "Our children should not have to compromise any more of their educational experiences or time in school due to increases in community spread."Cardona emphasized the importance of getting kids back in the classroom this fall. Being there "safely" is also key. Just 10 states are requiring masks in class Illinois is the latest while eight others say no mandates are allowed. The rest fall somewhere in between leaving it up to local districts to decide.
CHICAGO — Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell, who pleaded guilty in 2012 to what authorities then called the largest municipal fraud in the country’s history, was released from prison Wednesday — with about eight years left on her 19½-year sentence.
Crundwell, 68, was originally scheduled to be released Oct. 20, 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. But she was released early from the Federal Corrections Institution in Pekin, Illinois, to a Chicago residential reentry management field office, also known as a halfway house.
Crundwell pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2012, admitting that she stole $53 million from the city since 1990 and used the money to finance her quarter horse business and lavish lifestyle, according to the FBI. In February 2013, a federal judge ordered her to immediately begin serving the sentence of 19 years and 7 months.
The town released a statement that Crundwell was to serve 85% of the sentence. But after hearing rumors of an early release, the City Manager Danny Langloss contacted the Federal Correctional Institution. A prison official confirmed to him that Crundwell had been released but did not know why.
In April 22, 2020, Crundwell had petitioned a federal judge for early compassionate release based on her poor health and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have done everything in my power to be a ‘model inmate.’ To work as hard as I can and have never complained about my conditions here or the pay we receive,” Crundwell wrote. “There is never a day that goes by, I do not regret my crime.”
In response, on May 10, 2020, Langloss issued a letter on behalf of the City Council strongly opposing an early release, according to the city’s statement. Crundwell then withdrew her request.
According to the motion to withdraw filed by Crundwell’s attorneys, Crundwell decided to pursue administrative appeal procedures through the Bureau of Prisons instead of continuing the process for a compassionate release through the courts.
“It is incredibly frustrating that Dixon was given no victim notification of Rita Crundwell’s release,” Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr. said in the statement. “Dixonites are still dealing with the social and financial aftermath of the damage she did, and our community deserved notice of and reasoning for this decision.”
Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and right fielder Dylan Carlson (3) collide as they both try to field a ball in the eighth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The play resulted in two runs scoring. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and right fielder Dylan Carlson (3) collide as they both try to field a ball in the eighth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) reacts as he gives up a sacrifice fly to score a go ahead run in the eighth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) ia congratluaed by teammates as he arrives back in the dugout after scoring a go-head run in the eighth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) pitches in the eighth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) congratulates teammate Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler on his solo homer in the fourth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is out at first as St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher J.A. Happ (34) steps on first for the out to end the fifth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) tosses the ball to first for an out to end the fifth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez (48) pitches in the sixth inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) watches a solo homer by Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) lands in the outfield grass during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
Injured St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez watches the action on the field from the dugout during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) gestures to St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa (63) that he is ready to be splashed with water as part of a celebration in the dugout after Arenado hit a three-run homer in the first inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) watches as Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) sixth inning two run homer sails into the stands during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) shakes off after he was splashed with water by teammate Edmundo Sosa (63) as part of a celebration in the dugout after Arenado hit a three-run homer in the first inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is splashed with water by teammate Edmundo Sosa (63) as part of a celebration in the dugout after Arenado hit a three-run homer in the first inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) watches his three-run homer sail over the fence in the first inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher J.A. Happ (34) pitches in the first inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) makes a throw to first for the out in the first inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson (3) and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) congratulate St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on this three-run homer in the first inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly (18) pitches in the first inning during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel prepares to throw out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel and St. Louis Cardinals assistant coach Willie McGee (51) meet up after Hummel threw out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel and his family are introduced to the crowd before he threw out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel walks off the field after he threw out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel throws out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel and his family are introduced to the crowd before he threw out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel shakes hands with St. Louis Cardinals assistant coach Willie McGee (51) after throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel and St. Louis Cardinals assistant coach Willie McGee (51) meet up after Hummel threw out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel and St. Louis Cardinals assistant coach Willie McGee (51) walk out on to the field for Hummel to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to McGee before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel and St. Louis Cardinals assistant coach Willie McGee (51) meet up after Hummel threw out the first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!