Ex-state Sen. Martin Sandoval dies from COVID-19, attorney says
Ex-state Sen. Martin Sandoval dies from COVID-19, attorney says

Martin Sandoval

In this June 2 file photo, Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, is shown at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.

 Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register via AP File

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who pleaded guilty in January to political corruption, has died from COVID-19 complications, his attorney said Saturday.

Sandoval, who was cooperating with federal authorities, was in the hospital before his death, said attorney Dylan Smith, who added that he spoke with the former lawmaker’s family.

“I was very proud to have represented Martin Sandoval. While he may have strayed from the standard he set for himself, he was making a genuine effort to make amends for his mistakes through his cooperation with the government and its ongoing investigation,” Smith said.

“(Sandoval) was someone of considerable ability who had done a great deal of good in his life,” Smith added.

US-NEWS-POINTING-TO-DEPARTURES-OF-LEGISLATORS-1-TB.jpg

State Sen. Martin Sandoval outside the new 16-classroom annex at Byrne Elementary in Chicago on Aug. 31, 2018.

Sandoval, the former Senate Transportation Committee chairman, pleaded guilty to bribery and tax charges in a 27-page plea agreement that laid bare a striking level of greed, even in a state accustomed to elected officials going off to prison for trading political power for cash.

Sandoval admitted taking more than a combined quarter of a million dollars in bribes in exchange for his political influence or official action, including at least $70,000 in government-supplied cash from a SafeSpeed representative who was working with authorities in return for Sandoval acting as its “protector” in the state Senate.

SafeSpeed is a red-light camera ticketing company that operates in the suburbs. The company has said it was “shocked and saddened” at the betrayal of public trust by Sandoval and one of its now-former representatives, saying the bribe payments were not authorized by anyone at the company.

“It appears both individuals committed crimes without SafeSpeed’s knowledge and in violation not only of the law but of SafeSpeed’s culture,” read a statement the company issued in January.

Sandoval told reporters after his hearing that he was “ashamed” and took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I apologize to the people of Illinois and most importantly the constituents that I’ve served over the last 17 years,” he said. “... I intend to fully cooperate with the government, and because of that, I can no longer provide any further comments.”

Sandoval, who resigned effective Jan. 1, 2020, faced up to about 12 \u00bd years in federal prison, but in exchange for his continued cooperation in the probe, prosecutors agreed to recommend a reduced sentence of unspecified length.

