Exelon moves to shut down 2 nuclear power plants in Illinois

CHICAGO — The parent company of scandal-plagued Commonwealth Edison filed plans with federal regulators to shut down two nuclear power plants for which it is seeking state subsidies that have been caught up in stalled energy negotiations in Springfield.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed a deal that would put power customers on the hook for a nearly $700 million bailout of three Exelon nuclear plants, including the plants in Byron and Dresden that are facing closure. Lawmakers returned to the Capitol in mid-June to vote on an energy policy overhaul but left town without an agreement on the timeline for phasing out natural gas-fired plants.

Exelon has argued that state subsidies are necessary for its nuclear plants, which don’t emit carbon pollution, to compete with plants that run on fossil fuels.

“With no signs of a breakthrough on clean energy legislation in Springfield, we have no choice but to take these final steps in preparation for shutting down the plants,” Exelon Generation Chief Nuclear Officer Dave Rhoades said in a statement. “We will never stop fighting for policies to preserve Illinois’ nuclear fleet, knowing that the minute these plants close our customers will experience dirtier air and higher energy costs. But with time running out, we must plan for the future and do everything we can to prepare our employees and the communities they serve for what lies ahead.”

Exelon’s threat to close the plants mirrors the company’s strategy from 2016, when it succeeded in winning approval for subsidies for two other plants. That legislation is now at the center of an ongoing federal corruption investigation in which its ComEd subsidiary has admitted to engaging in yearslong bribery scheme to win support for its agenda in Springfield.

During negotiations this spring, lawmakers were hesitant to appear to be doing the bidding of Exelon and ComEd in the wake of the scandal but also were eager to preserve thousands of high-paying union jobs at the nuclear plants.

Pritzker’s office and Exelon found common ground in the waning hours of the spring legislative session. But disagreements on other issues derailed a final deal on a larger package that would put the state on a path toward Pritzker’s goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2050.

When the state Senate adjourned its one-day session in mid-June without voting, Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, pointed to an ongoing disagreement between two of his party’s core constituencies: organized labor and environmental advocates.

Labor unions representing power plant works have balked at a proposal from the governor’s office for declining limits on carbon emissions from natural gas plants, which they’ve argued could force plants to close ahead of a proposed 2045 for all natural gas plants to shut down. They’ve called for a more gradual phaseout.

“Talks continue as everyone involved seeks to find the right balance for a future energy plan that is renewable, reliable and affordable,” Harmon spokesman John Patterson said in a statement. “It’s a complex situation involving thousands of jobs, our climate future and every Illinoisans’ power bill, so clearly we want to get this right.”

Further complicating the issue, there are discussions in Congress about potential federal tax credits for nuclear plants that could be even more lucrative than what Illinois is considering.

A proposal from U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, would create a tax credit for nuclear generators worth more than three times the ratepayer subsidy Illinois lawmakers are considering. But that plan would subtract the value of any state support, meaning ComEd customers would essentially be picking up part of the tab from federal taxpayers.

State Sen. Bill Cunningham, a Chicago Democrat and lead energy policy negotiator, said that Illinois lawmakers shouldn’t look at potential help from Congress “as some sort of panacea on the horizon, because we don’t know what it might be.”

However, Cunningham said, “the risk of not aligning our bill with what might come out of Washington is that we could end up charging ratepayers for support that would otherwise be offered by Washington.”

Prospects for federal support are uncertain given partisan gridlock in the U.S. Senate, but ”we also can’t rush headlong into what might be a mistake,” Cunningham said.

But from the company’s perspective, any help from Washington wouldn’t come in time to preserve the plants. Byron, near Rockford, is slated for closure in September, with Dresden, in Grundy County, to follow in November.

State Sen. Sue Rezin, a Morris Republican whose district is home to Exelon’s Dresden and Braidwood nuclear plants, said residents in her district are on edge about the potential plant closures and lawmakers need to act with urgency.

“For the people who think that this is a bluff, this is not a bluff,” Rezin said. “This is very real, and you’re playing with people’s livelihoods here.”

Some lawmakers at the negotiating table faulted Exelon for using what they see as pressure tactics while all the parties work through complex energy issues.

“It is incredibly disappointing that, while we continue negotiations at both the state and federal level regarding the future of energy, Exelon has chosen yet again to put the livelihoods of hardworking families at risk,” state Rep. Jay Hoffman, a Democrat from downstate Swansea, said a statement.

Pritzker’s office, which has made several concessions in an effort to reach a deal, urged lawmakers to vote on the governor’s proposal, which also includes provisions to strengthen regulatory oversight and utility ethics in the wake of the ComEd scandal.

“The administration would hope the legislature will vote swiftly on this compromise bill that the governor would sign immediately,” spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said.

