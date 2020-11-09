Experts advise state lawmakers on health care policy

“This data could help inform the state’s ongoing pandemic response, help guide health care transformation and the development of public health interventions,” Bassler said.

The data from the survey would be used by various state agencies involved in health and human services and would be available to municipal governments and private stakeholders such as hospitals and medical nonprofits, and would include every Illinois community as well as Chicago.

Bassler estimated the annual cost to the state to conduct the survey, if Chicago was included, would range from $1.75 million to $2.5 million depending on how detailed and how many interviews would be conducted.

Dr. Rita Ali, a Peoria city councilwoman and an administrator at Illinois Central College, discussed how the city used data to find racial and geographic disparities through ZIP codes and census tracts. This has helped the city come up with strategic plans and programs it wants to institute in the future to address disparities.