FAA investigating after Southwest plane’s wingtip clips another plane’s tail at Midway Airport
FAA investigating after Southwest plane’s wingtip clips another plane’s tail at Midway Airport

CHICAGO — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a minor collision between two Southwest Airlines flights on a Midway Airport taxiway Friday afternoon.

As Southwest Flight 654 was taxiing to the runway for departure, its wingtip hit the tail of Southwest Flight 751, FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said in an email, citing preliminary information.

The collision took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. Central time Friday, and a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said no one was injured on either plane.

Flight 654 was heading from Chicago to Birmingham, Alabama, according to the website Flightaware, and Flight 751 had just arrived from Washington, D.C.

The two Boeing 737s will undergo inspection before future flights, Molinaro said.

