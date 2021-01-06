Face masks, social distancing required as Illinois drivers services facilities reopen

With face masks required plus social distancing and other safety measures in place, drivers services facilities in Illinois will reopen for in-person business this week, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said.

A selected few facilities reopened on Monday with the majority of state-wide facilities, including those in southwestern Illinois reopened Tuesday.

Facilities were closed earlier in the fall due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure the public's health and safety, those visiting Driver Services facilities, along with Secretary of State employees, will be required to wear face coverings. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, which limits the number of customers inside a facility.

As a result, customers should come prepared to wait outside in the cold weather, a release from White's office said.

For drivers tests, employees will wear face masks and face shields. Customers also will be required to wear face masks. Disposable plastic will be used to cover the seats during the drive test and then discarded immediately after the conclusion of the test.