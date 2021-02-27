Facebook privacy settlement gets final approval. Nearly 1.6 million Illinois users will ‘expeditiously’ get at least $345.

A California federal judge issued final approval Friday in a $650 million Facebook class action privacy settlement, with an order to get at least $345 to each of nearly 1.6 million Illinois class members “as expeditiously as possible.”

Chicago attorney Jay Edelson, who filed the initial lawsuit against Facebook nearly six years ago, said the checks could be in the mail within two months — barring an appeal over the court’s decision.

In his ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge James Donato called it one of the largest privacy settlements ever and a “landmark result” that will get at least $345 into the hands of every class member, pending a final accounting of claims and expenses.

“Overall, the settlement is a major win for consumers in the hotly contested area of digital privacy,” Donato wrote.

In April 2015, Edelson filed a lawsuit against Facebook in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of plaintiff Carlo Licata, alleging the social media giant’s use of facial tagging features without consent was not allowed under Illinois privacy law. The case was moved to Chicago federal court and then California federal court, where it attained class-action status.