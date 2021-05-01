Family hopes Illinois man's COVID-19 death after getting vaccine doses promotes awareness

"The positive of this is other people are aware and can't assume they are safe," Sporn said. "Truly, if anything comes out of this it is awareness."

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center study showed that about three weeks after getting their final vaccination of a two-dose shot such as the Pfizer or Moderna, of 67 patients with hematologic malignancies including leukemias and lymphomas, some 46% had not produced antibodies.

Further, just three in 13 patients with CLL had produced measurable antibodies, the medical center reported, even though 70% of them were not undergoing any form of cancer therapy.

Sporn said that while her father was under a doctor's care, he was actively receiving treatment for his leukemia.

University doctors say that the results of the study should not prompt those with similar types of cancers to be tested for antibodies, as that test results could cause unnecessary concern in those without detectable antibodies while a positive test could give a false sense of security.

Those with suppressed immune systems should still get vaccinated but continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing, according to the medical center.