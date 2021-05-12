Family of 3 men killed in Illinois explosion hires attorneys to investigate

CHICAGO — The family of two brothers and their nephew who died in an explosion along the Illinois River next to Starved Rock State Park last week that officials say happened when the three ignited black powder has hired a law firm to look into the deaths.

The Illinois law firm Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard announced in a news release Wednesday that the firm was hired to investigate the explosion and represent the family. The statement identified the three men who died as brothers, Inmer Rivera Tejada, 39, and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and their nephew Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, of the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe the three men had anything whatsoever to do with the handling of, or knowingly using explosive devices,” attorney Tara R. Devine said in a news release. “But we do know demolition was actively occurring in the area as part of bridge work. We will be hiring some of the best experts in the country to assist us in our investigation and hopefully bring peace of mind to Inmer, Rafael and Guillermo’s family.”

The explosion happened about 75 miles southwest of Chicago, with emergency crews arriving just after 7 p.m. at the old Illinois Route 178 bridge, state police have said.