Family of Illinois schoolteacher with COVID-19 hope it convinces others to research vaccine

TINLEY PARK — The family of a 39-year-old Homewood woman who is hospitalized and seriously ill due to COVID-19 hope her case might prompt others who have not been vaccinated to do their research.

Cherie Garza, a reading specialist at Crete-Monee Middle School in University Park, has been at Loyola Medical Center since late July, with pneumonia brought on by the virus followed by bacterial pneumonia affecting not only her lungs but her heart and kidneys as well, according to her sister, Janene Preston.

Garza had held off getting the COVID-19 shot as she did more research, particularly in light of the fact her mother has had severe reactions to medicine, such as the flu vaccine, and was initially advised by her own doctor to hold off, Preston said Thursday.

"For those who are undecided about being vaccinated, please do your research and consult with a licensed physician," she said. "Do not rely on Facebook to do your research."

She said that she and her parents have since been fully vaccinated.

Just a few days ago doctors at Loyola were telling Garza's family that the woman's chances of survival were extremely slim, but her condition has improved slightly, Preston said.

"She is critically stable," she said. "Her numbers are good but there is a lot of balancing they have to do between her lungs, her heart, her kidneys."

"She is very ill but there is still hope," Preston said.

Garza started out with muscle aches one day, then a fever the next and ended up testing positive for COVID-19, her sister said.

"A few days later she was having chest pains and went to the ER, and they ended up sending her home," Preston said.

Garza's condition worsened, and her husband, Eirith took her to an urgent care center. She was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health in Munster, Indiana, before later being airlifted to Loyola, Preston said.

She said that Garza's husband is "doing as well as he possibly can," and that the family is trying to cope.

"For my parents and I, it's just day to day," Preston said.

Preston, who lives in Chicago Heights, works part-time in the children's ministry at Living Creek Christian Church in Monee and also works as a secretary at a special education cooperative. Her father, Gene Kiepura, is an elder at Living Creek, and Preston said the family has a strong religious faith, which is helping to sustain them. Her father and mother, Jan, live in Homewood.

"As sick as she has been, I do not know how we would have gotten through this without our faith," Preston said.

She also noted the outpouring of support from the community, including a GoFundMe page established recently that set a goal of raising $75,000 and so far seen more than $23,000 committed.

Garza works with students in seventh grade and has been at Crete-Monee Middle School since 2012. Before that she worked for four years as a reading specialist in Homewood Elementary District 153, Preston said.

"Helping students learn to read was always a passion of hers," her sister said.

At Crete-Monee, Garza and fellow teachers established, in 2018, the Student Kindness and Leadership Club, with middle school students doing volunteer work in the community such as planting a community garden and assembling care packages for cancer patients, Preston said.

"She is just a very compassionate, giving soul," her sister said.

Garza performed mission work some years ago, including trips to Haiti and Kenya, Preston said.

Preston said her brother, Jacob Kiepura, died in 1992 at age 14 when he was in a car crash while on a mission trip in Mexico.

