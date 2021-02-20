Far fewer COVID-19 deaths in Illinois nursing homes, where residents and workers were prioritized for vaccination

“Two months of steady declines in the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths among our residents is proof positive that the vaccine works,” he said. “We will not let our guard down quite yet, however.”

The hopeful trends come as the state approaches a sobering milestone. In the past week, the state recorded its 9,689th death of a long-term care resident, leaving the state just a few hundred shy of 10,000 deaths among nearly 75,000 cases.

Health officials warned as the pandemic was getting underway that long-term care residents were among the most vulnerable, and the virus, as predicted, tore through Illinois facilities in ways that exposed oversight failures. Facilities were put on near-lockdowns, with families largely unable to visit, as residents endured a deadly spring surge and even deadlier one in the fall.

The state as a whole started to see a downturn in confirmed infections in November, but cases in the state’s long-term care facilities didn’t crest until a month later, state data shows.

Vaccinations began shortly after that mid-December peak, when federal and state guidelines prioritized long-term care residents, along with health workers, for the first round of shots.