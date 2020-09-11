Farmers' Almanac predicts cold, snowy winter in Central Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA — The Farmers' Almanac has published its annual winter weather projections. It pins Central Illinois on its color-coded national weather map squarely in between the blue of "Above Normal Snowfall" and the green of "Very Flaky."

Either way, solidly blue or solidly green, it looks like it could be a snowy winter, according to the periodical that dates back to the early 19th century.

The National Weather Service, for its part, is reserving judgment.

"Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year," writes Peter Geiger, the states editor of The Farmers' Almanac. "Quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall."

The long-range forecast calls for a cold winter with normal to below normal temperatures in the areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest westward through the Northern and Central Plains, and Rockies.

A blizzard originating in the Midwest and moving eastward could dump between one- and two-feet of snow from Washington, D.C., to Boston during the second week of February.