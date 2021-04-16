FBI seizes boxes of information from Illinois city hall and police department

ALORTON — FBI agents were in Alorton Thursday morning removing cardboard boxes and bags full of information from city hall and police station.

Rebecca Cramblit, a public affairs specialist with the FBI Field Office in Springfield confirmed that the agents were there "on court authorized activity."

Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark further confirmed he was served with a federal search warrant this morning, adding that the search was related to "personnel issues." He said the FBI seized boxes, and evidence bags containing personnel information. Digital information also was collected.

Clark said he could not discuss additional details, he said. Officials at the US. Attorney's office would not comment on the warrant or the purpose of the investigation.

It's not the first time the FBI has seized information from a village building or investigated a public official.

In 2011, Police Chief Robert Cummings was convicted of tax crimes. Less than a year later, his replacement, Michael Braxton Sr. pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing evidence and lying to investigators.