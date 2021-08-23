Fed loan program approved for Ford County

GIBSON CITY — The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a request to help Ford County residents and businesses recover from severe storms and flash flooding.

The approval makes available low-interest, long term loans to pay for storm recovery costs. To qualify for it, officials had to prove that at least 25 homes and/or businesses sustained major, uninsured losses of at least 40%.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and congressional leaders called on federal authorities to approve the funding.

“This disaster declaration will provide an additional level of support for the residents and businesses in east-central Illinois and I want to commend the U.S. Small Business Administration for their expedient response,” Pritzker said in a statement Monday. “The state of Illinois will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to aid Ford County and its residents as we ensure the region makes a full recovery.”

Those in Champaign, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, McLean and Vermilion also are eligible to apply for loans made available by the SBA declaration.

A survey identified at least 104 homes and at least six businesses in Ford County that had major damages resulting in more than $2.8 million in uninsured losses.

The damage did not meet the threshold for a federal disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Illinois' 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and two U.S. senators in a joint letter sent Monday to SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman wrote that the assessment found "many properties either incurred major damage or were destroyed as a result of the flooding."

The state's congressional delegation also wrote that "assisting these residents in recovery is of utmost importance" and that Pritzker "has determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments."

A Multi-Agency Resource Center was set up Saturday at the Kruse Center, and team Rubicon will be on hand to assist through Tuesday.

Gibson City says crews began picking up debris on Monday, and will continue work through Thursday, Aug. 26. Another round of pickups will begin Monday, Aug. 30.

