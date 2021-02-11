Federal disaster teams called in to help with COVID-19 vaccination effort in Illinois

The first of three Disaster Survivor Assistance teams, each comprising eight people, will be deployed to St. Clair County this week. The two remaining groups will be deployed to Cook County.

Last week, the Illinois National Guard was called in to assist at vaccination sites at the East Side Health District in St. Clair County and Triton College in Cook County.

“Local health departments are on the front lines of this initiative and it is critical that we provide them any and all support they need,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

The state administered 69,029 vaccinations on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,549,108. The number of Illinois residents who have been fully vaccinated — receiving both of the required two shots — reached 346,773.

Over the past seven days, the state averaged 56,094 vaccines administered daily. One week ago, that number was 46,709.

“Something that everyone in Illinois should know is that things are moving in a very positive direction,” Pritzker said after touring a vaccination site in Elgin Thursday. “It does the heart good to see people getting vaccinated and to know that we’re seeing the light at the end of this terrible COVID tunnel.”