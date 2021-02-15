Federal fight against carjackings brings tough sentences, but hurdles limit case count as violent heists mount in Chicago

One of the first cases charged in U.S. District Court accused Jason Dortch and Davontae Jones of carjacking two men at gunpoint in Chicago’s Goose Island neighborhood and leading police on a high-speed chase in November 2017, when they were both in their late teens.

During the heist, one of the robbers struck one victim in the back of the head with a gun as the other pointed the barrel of another firearm at both the men’s foreheads. The men handed over the keys to their Jeep Cherokee and $40 in cash, prosecutors said.

In another case, federal prosecutors charged four men with the October 2018 armed carjacking of an off-duty Chicago police detective in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood.

According to prosecutors, Jamar Jarvis and his co-defendants, Raynell Lanford, Jamaal Ashsaheed, Javion Bush, as well as a juvenile who was charged in Cook County, confronted the 47-year-old woman as she exited the garage behind her home. Jarvis pointed a gun at her head while Lanford demanded what she had with her, including the keys to her Lexus SUV.

The detective told police that as they took her belongings, Lanford asked her, “How does it feel knowing you’re going to die tonight?” according to court records.