Federal judge slaps BP for emitting too much lung-damaging soot from its Whiting refinery on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — BP repeatedly violated federal limits on lung-damaging soot from its Whiting refinery in northwest Indiana, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in a decision that targeted one of the biggest sources of air pollution in the Chicago area.

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon hinged largely on the results of nine pollution tests the British oil giant provided the Indiana Department of Environmental Management between 2015 and 2018. During eight of the tests, boilers at the sprawling refinery released concentrations of particulate matter, commonly known as soot, that exceeded permitted limits.

Though the company was legally obligated to fix the problems and retest the refinery’s emissions, it failed to do so each time, Simon noted in his review of state data provided by the Sierra Club and Environmental Integrity Project.

The two nonprofit groups sued BP under the federal Clean Air Act after Indiana officials declined to take formal action against the company.

“Sierra Club has submitted uncontroverted evidence that BP violated this testing requirement,” Simon wrote in a 28-page opinion. “So nothing more is needed at this stage of the litigation.”