Federal judge slaps BP for emitting too much lung-damaging soot from its Whiting refinery on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — BP repeatedly violated federal limits on lung-damaging soot from its Whiting refinery in northwest Indiana, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in a decision that targeted one of the biggest sources of air pollution in the Chicago area.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon hinged largely on the results of nine pollution tests the British oil giant provided the Indiana Department of Environmental Management between 2015 and 2018. During eight of the tests, boilers at the sprawling refinery released concentrations of particulate matter, commonly known as soot, that exceeded permitted limits.
Though the company was legally obligated to fix the problems and retest the refinery’s emissions, it failed to do so each time, Simon noted in his review of state data provided by the Sierra Club and Environmental Integrity Project.
The two nonprofit groups sued BP under the federal Clean Air Act after Indiana officials declined to take formal action against the company.
“Sierra Club has submitted uncontroverted evidence that BP violated this testing requirement,” Simon wrote in a 28-page opinion. “So nothing more is needed at this stage of the litigation.”
Lawyers for BP argued with the plain language of federal law and claimed three Sierra Club members who live near the refinery could not prove its pollution is harmful. Simon scoffed at the company’s defenses, calling them an attempted “end run around the obvious violations.”
Carolyn Marsh, who lives less than a mile from the refinery, described noxious odors, loud noises and huge flames shooting out of the refinery’s flares. Marsh and two other neighbors told a federal magistrate they often are driven indoors by fumes that trigger a burning sensation in their throats.
The Whiting refinery is the nation’s sixth largest, with a capacity to process more than 400,000 barrels of oil a day.
Just eight years ago, BP agreed to spend $400 million to resolve earlier complaints about pollution from the refinery, initially built by Standard Oil Company in 1889 along the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan.
Federal regulators had accused BP of violating a 2001 legal agreement about pollution problems at the Whiting plant and cited the company for repeatedly exceeding emissions limits on flares that shoot out harmful chemicals during frequent malfunctions.
Changes outlined in the 2012 agreement, filed in the same U.S. District Court in Hammond that handed down Wednesday’s decision, required the oil company to dramatically reduce flaring by capturing most of the pressurized gases, and to operate the flares more efficiently when they are needed.
Simon, a former assistant U.S. attorney appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, issued his ruling in the latest case a week after hearing oral arguments. Fines and other penalties will be determined at a future hearing.
“This decision reaffirms the core principle that violators can and must be held accountable for their unlawful pollution,” said Sanghyun Lee, a lawyer for the Environmental Integrity Project. “The law is clear: Compliance with permit terms is just a basic cost of doing business, and regulated entities like BP cannot just reap the benefits of noncompliance at the expense of the health and welfare of local residents.”