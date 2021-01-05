Federally funded food box program critical for charities during the pandemic extended through April — and now with more food choices

A federal program that has provided boxes of fresh food to charities facing long lines of hungry people during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended through April, offering a lifeline as the economy struggles to recover and unemployment remains high.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that it will purchase $1.5 billion of food for the Families to Farmers Food Box Program. The funding was included in the COVID-19 relief package signed into law last month, just as the program was set to end and food banks were raising concerns about food supply amid a growing need.

The agency last year spent $4 billion on four rounds of the program, which launched in May and was included in the original COVID-19 relief legislation. It said some 3.3 billion meals have been distributed.

Under the program, USDA works with food distributors across the country to buy fresh meat, dairy and produce from farmers and assemble them into boxes that are delivered to food pantries and other charities. Deliveries for the latest round will begin shortly after contracts are awarded this month and continue through the end of April.