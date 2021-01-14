Feds allege man in ‘CFD’ hat at Capitol mob attack is retired Pennsylvania firefighter

Federal authorities on Thursday alleged a Pennsylvania man is the person photographed at last week’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol wearing a ‘CFD’ hat.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in the case, a tipster told authorities the man pictured was Robert Sanford of Pennsylvania, who was retired from the Chester Fire Department in that state. Sanford, 55, was charged Thursday with knowingly entering a restricted building, disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds and assaulting officers engaged in official duties, according to authorities.

The image of the man in the hat had attracted attention in Chicago, and spurred speculation on the Internet that the person could have connections to the Chicago Fire Department. A spokesman from the department told the Tribune this week the image had been circulated among department leaders in a failed attempt to identify the man.

According to the FBI, the man pictured is the same person captured in a viral video tossing a fire extinguisher toward police, striking one. Officials said that incident was not connected to the killing of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was one of five people who died when a mob supporting outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building.