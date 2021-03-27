Feel like hitting your head against the wall because you can't get a COVID shot? We have few answers that might help

Most places are requiring an ID, some form of proof of employment to verify age and profession, and proof of eligibility to receive the vaccine at that time.

Can I be on more than one registration list?

Yes. In fact, it's encouraged. There's no downside to signing up at multiple locations and taking the first appointment that becomes available.

When I go to the pharmacy and store websites to book an appointment, there are never any available. How frequently should I be checking and is there any particular time that works best?

There's no magic time so you should just keep checking back periodically to see if new dates and times have been added. Some pharmacies will allow you to sign up to be notified when appointments become available.

Look for help from outside groups. There are several Facebook pages where people post information about places where shots are currently available or volunteer to help people find an appointment.

Should I cancel a vaccination appointment if I decide to go somewhere else to get the shot?