Feel like hitting your head against the wall because you can't get a COVID shot? We have few answers that might help

NAPERVILLE — Now that the state has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to a much larger segment of the population, the good news is many people who want the shot are now eligible and are slowly inching their way toward the finish line.
The bad? You may end up hitting your head against the wall in the battle to get an appointment.
Here's answers to some of the questions you may have right now:
What's the first thing I should do if I want to get vaccinated?
If you have access to a computer, go to your county's health department website and complete registration form that will put you on the list of people who will be contacted when an appointment becomes available. If you don't have a computer or you need help, call your local health department.
Do I have to wait for the county or can I search elsewhere to get an appointment?
Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and several other pharmacies, stores and medical centers are vaccinating people. To see a list of places offering vaccinations, go to illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location. Your doctor also might be able to help.
You must sign up for an appointment. Do not just go to a store expecting to be vaccinated.
What do I need to bring with me to a vaccination appointment?
Most places are requiring an ID, some form of proof of employment to verify age and profession, and proof of eligibility to receive the vaccine at that time.
Can I be on more than one registration list?
Yes. In fact, it's encouraged. There's no downside to signing up at multiple locations and taking the first appointment that becomes available.
When I go to the pharmacy and store websites to book an appointment, there are never any available. How frequently should I be checking and is there any particular time that works best?
There's no magic time so you should just keep checking back periodically to see if new dates and times have been added. Some pharmacies will allow you to sign up to be notified when appointments become available.
Look for help from outside groups. There are several Facebook pages where people post information about places where shots are currently available or volunteer to help people find an appointment.
Should I cancel a vaccination appointment if I decide to go somewhere else to get the shot?
You don't have to, but it is a courtesy that will open up the slot you don't want for someone else to take. That's one more person able to get vaccinated and protected from COVID; worst-case scenario, the vaccine dose earmarked for you might go to waste.
Do I have to pay to be vaccinated?
No, they're free, although you will be asked to provide insurance information if you do have coverage.
Should I hold out for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination since they are more effective?
No. While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a lower effectiveness rate, health officials are telling people to get whichever vaccination is available because all will reduce the chances of you contracting the coronavirus.
What happens if I don't get the second shot in the recommended 21- to 28-day range?
You should be OK. The CDC recommends getting the second shot as close as you can to the three-week/one-month time frame for it to be most effective, but there is no minimum or maximum time limit between the first and second doses.
Can I schedule the second shot at the time I get my first one?
You should be able to. Most places administering vaccinations are scheduling people for their second shot immediately.
Do I still have to wear a mask and keep social distancing after I get vaccinated?
Yes. The vaccine is very new and they're still trying to determine how long it remains effective or if it prevents someone from spreading COVID-19 even if they cannot contract it themselves.
The CDC says it takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity so just because you've received one or both doses of the vaccine, you're not completely immune from picking up the virus.
What should I expect after being vaccinated?
As with vaccines for other illnesses, some people may experience side effects. The Illinois Department of Public Health says most people have no reaction or a mild one after being vaccinated but there is a chance there could be pain, redness and swelling at the injection site and you might be become fatigued or develop a headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, nausea, malaise and swollen lymph nodes.
The symptoms may occur within days of the shot. It's been reported the side effects may be more noticeable after the second dose but that, in general, there are not common in adults.
What is herd immunity and how will we know we've reached for COVID-19?
The IDPH says it's estimated seven or eight people out of every 10 will need to be immune in order to successfully combat COVID-19.