FEMA, SBA relief available for families and small businesses

SPRINGFIELD — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will accept applications for COVID-19 funeral assistance Monday, April 12, according to the agency's website.

Applicants for FEMA funeral assistance funds are eligible if the death of a family member was attributed to COVID-19 on the death certificate; the death occurred in the United States or territories; and the applicant is a citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 10, 2020. The deceased person does not need to have been a U.S citizen.

Application is through a dedicated phone number starting April 12: 844-684-6333, TTY 800-462-7585, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. More information is available on FEMA's website: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.

The agency notes on its website that it has received reports of scammers contacting people to register them for funeral assistance. FEMA will not contact or notify people before they register for assistance.