FEMA to help with COVID-19 funeral costs

JACKSONVILLE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering families assistance in paying funeral expenses following a person's COVID-19-related death.

To be eligible for up to $9,000 per funeral, the death must have occurred in the United States, the District of Columbia or a U.S. territory, and the death certificate must attribute the death to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen.

The FEMA aid stems from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It is intended to help with expenses for funeral and memorial services, burial, interment or cremation.

"I'm really surprised that they're able to do this, but I think it's going to help a lot of families out," said Jon Cody, a funeral director and president of Buchanan and Cody Funeral Home.

When Cody first found out about the aid, he wasn't sure how FEMA would be able to help, he said. He then realized the federal agency is fulfilling its role in providing emergency relief.