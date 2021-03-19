Fewer than 1/4 of Chicago Public Schools students eligible to return to schools have attended classes in person

CHICAGO — Since students started returning to Chicago Public Schools under an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union in February, fewer than 24% of eligible students have attended class in person at least once, according to data released Friday by CPS.

Among students expected to attend class in CPS buildings for the most recent week available, March 8 to 12, an average of 73% were present, according to CPS. That rate has improved over time, most significantly among preschool and special education students who were in the first group welcomed back.

Average daily attendance rates have skewed highest among grades kindergarten through five, whose students were in the second wave. Their return March 1 also coincided with a boost in preschool attendance and brought overall attendance to 67%. On March 8, the first day back for sixth to eighth graders, overall attendance was 72%.

Since each group’s respective return date, their average attendance rates have been 65% among in-person students and 86% among virtual students for wave one; 74% in person and 93% virtual for kindergarten through fifth graders in wave two; and 69% in person and 94% virtual for grades six through eight in wave three. Additionally, nearly a quarter of students expected in person attended classes virtually, according to CPS.