FFA names statewide officers, awards for ag achievement at Springfield convention

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Association FFA announced its statewide officers and awards at its hybrid convention in Springfield last week.
The 93rd annual FFA statewide convention was held at the state fairgrounds and remote locations throughout Illinois over the course of two weeks. Adam Loker, Wayne City, was named president and Jaton Shaffer, Blue Ridge, was named vice president for the upcoming school year.
Awards were also announced Tuesday for agriculture and agriscience achievements. Recipients include Toby Winans, Blue Mound; Wyatt DeAth, Indianola; Wyatt Arnold, Galatia; Shana Lueking, Centralia; Lauren Johnson and Delana Erbsen, Lanark; and Tyler Gerdes, Bartelso.
"We know it was not exactly as we all had originally planned or intended," said Illinois FFA executive director Mindy Bunselmeyer regarding the hybrid convention in a press release. "Our officer team did the very best they could with the circumstances they were provided."
Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, talks about the state entering phase five of the Restore Illinois plan on Friday.
Other officers include reporter Lauren Mohr, Normal West, secretary Gracie Murphy, Macomb, and treasurer Kara Freebairn, Serena. FFA chapters in Streator, Goreville and and Cambridge were recognized with national awards.
The National FFA Convention will return in person in Indianapolis in October after being canceled last year.
