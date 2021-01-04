 Skip to main content
Fight over stolen vehicle leaves 1 dead, another wounded in Lake County
VOLO — One person has been shot to death and another wounded during a fight over a stolen vehicle in northern Illinois.

The Lake County sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Volo, according to the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald.

An investigation shows the vehicle was stolen several days ago and the owner found it with two people inside. They drove away and turned into an auto body shop parking lot as the vehicle ran out of gas. The vehicle owner caught up to them, a struggle ensued, and shots were fired.

Deputies found one person dead in the parking lot. The other was hospitalized in serious condition.

The vehicle owner suffered minor gunshot wounds and was being questioned by investigators. A handgun was recovered.

Volo is 53 miles (85 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

