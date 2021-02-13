Filing for unemployment in Illinois? What people should know about the IDES situation

The state unemployment numbers that are frequently cited as the measure of the job market come from IDES. It also provides various services to help people if they are furloughed or laid off.

IDES is participating in four different federal programs and has also opted into a fifth program.

The four programs are: the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC); Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA); Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Extended Benefits (EB). The agency has also opted into Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). That one is still being discussed between Illinois and other states.

IDES is being criticized on both sides of the aisle for slow response times for receiving service, particularly for people calling in for assistance. Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, noted that due to the glacially slow response, some people have given up on receiving their benefits.

"I personally believe that many of my constituents and, I'm sure, many of the citizens of Illinois that have filed, have just given up," Rose said. "This was like some Franz Kafka novel combined with Atlas Shrugged. When they needed us the most, they were left waiting and have since moved on."