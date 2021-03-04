Film and TV crews spent less in Illinois because of coronavirus, but ‘2021 seems like it’s going to be a very strong year’

Filmmakers, TV networks and commercial ad teams spent far less money and hired about half as many people in Illinois last year compared to 2019, thanks to a monthslong production shutdown because of the coronavirus, but officials said Wednesday they are seeing the local film industry return to pre-pandemic production levels.

“2021 seems like it’s going to be a very strong year,” Illinois Film Office Director Peter Hawley said at a virtual news conference. “We’re right at the same level we were in our record-breaking 2019 year. We are almost exactly where we were at (in) 2020 — which was going to be a gangbuster year for us — at this time before the pandemic. We’ve also started to see jobs come back in quite a big way.”

The state estimated production spending, including cast and crew wages, was nearly $362 million last year, down 35% from about $560 million spent in 2019. There were 7,780 production hires last year, not including extras, compared to 15,168 hires in 2019, according to film office data. Film officials said more than 1,775 local jobs have been added this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}