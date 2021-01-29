First 2 cases of new mutation of COVID-19 UK variant found in Illinois by Pekin lab

PEKIN — A new mutation of COVID-19 which may be linked to a more infectious variant from the United Kingdom has made its way to Illinois.
Reditus Laboratories in Pekin reported their findings in a press release issued Friday morning. The variant, V70X, was detected in tests run this week at the lab in specimens which came from DuPage County.
The mutation was detected in two people. They are believed to be the first two confirmed cases of the new mutation in Illinois. A total of twelve cases of this specific mutation have been confirmed across the U.S. since earlier this month.
Researchers are in the process of confirming that this new mutation is an off-shoot of the UK variant, which has also been found in Illinois.
"They say the UK variant is about 70 percent more contagious than the current strain of the virus," said Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboraties, during a phone interview Friday afternoon.
Reditus Laboratories identified the samples while processing COVID-19 tests. When something unusual is detected during routine testing, the sample is sent on for additional testing. As of Jan. 1, the lab began using cutting-edge technology called Next-Generation Sequencing.
"Our lab is probably one of the few labs in the country that have the ability to sequence these things, to see what we are dealing with," said Rossi. "IDPH is utilizing us to help them with the sequencing side."
Genomic sequencing will be an important tool going forward in the pandemic. As the virus mutates, it may change in ways that make it resistant to the current vaccines. Already, there is evidence that the current vaccines and another yet to be approved one do not offer as much protection against the COVID-19 variant first seen in South Africa.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Friday that COVID variants should be a "wake-up call" for the country.
"We will continue to see the evolution of mutants so we (...) will have to be nimble to be able to just adjust readily to make versions of the vaccine that actually are specifically directed towards whatever mutation is actually traveling at any given time," he said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said that genomic sequencing will be ramped up in order to identify the different variants, according to The Hill.
Reditus Laboratories did not invest in the new technology solely because of COVID-19; it is also used in cancer research and other medical applications as well. But in the weeks to come, it will likely be used frequently in the fight against COVID-19.