First 2 cases of new mutation of COVID-19 UK variant found in Illinois by Pekin lab

PEKIN — A new mutation of COVID-19 which may be linked to a more infectious variant from the United Kingdom has made its way to Illinois.

Reditus Laboratories in Pekin reported their findings in a press release issued Friday morning. The variant, V70X, was detected in tests run this week at the lab in specimens which came from DuPage County.

The mutation was detected in two people. They are believed to be the first two confirmed cases of the new mutation in Illinois. A total of twelve cases of this specific mutation have been confirmed across the U.S. since earlier this month.

Researchers are in the process of confirming that this new mutation is an off-shoot of the UK variant, which has also been found in Illinois.

"They say the UK variant is about 70 percent more contagious than the current strain of the virus," said Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboraties, during a phone interview Friday afternoon.

Reditus Laboratories identified the samples while processing COVID-19 tests. When something unusual is detected during routine testing, the sample is sent on for additional testing. As of Jan. 1, the lab began using cutting-edge technology called Next-Generation Sequencing.