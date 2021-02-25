First Latina appointed to represent Madigan’s Chicago district

Each committeeperson’s vote is weighted by population, and Madigan’s vote carries the most weight, as his ward includes more than half of the district’s population.

On Sunday, Madigan voted for Edward Guerra Kodatt, an employee of Madigan’s 13th ward organization who was one of 10 candidates seeking the position.

Guerrero-Cuellar, who was nominated by Ald. Silvana Tabares of the 23rd Ward, received the second-highest number of votes because Tabares has the second-largest weighted vote.

Madigan and Ald. Marty Quinn, who represents Chicago’s 13th Ward, issued a statement Tuesday night that suggested Kodatt resign, but the statement did not elaborate on the details of the “questionable conduct.”

“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy in the workplace,” they said in the statement.

After Kodatt submitted his resignation Wednesday, Madigan said in a statement that he would support Guerrero-Cuellar, who works for local nonprofit community service organizations including Envision Community Services and The Hispanic Star Chicago. Previously, she volunteered for the YMCA on the city’s Southside.