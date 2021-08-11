First Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame induction set for Aug. 31 at Rialto in Joliet

JOLIET — Downtown Joliet will be jumping when the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum inducts its first group of members of the Hall of Fame.

Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre is hosting the first induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 31.

Inductees include REO Speedwagon, Buddy Guy, Chicago, the late Muddy Waters, The Buckinghams, The Ides of March, Chess Records, Cheap Trick, WLS-AM Radio, and disc jockeys Dick Biondi and the late Larry Lujack. Legendary WXRT disc jockey Terri Hemmert will induct Waters.

REO Speedwagon, Ides of March, Jimy Sohns of the Shadows of Knight, the New Colony 6 and the Millennials will perform live. The Buckinghams, Cheap Trick and Chicago will appear on video.

Nominations for the new hall of fame were made by the public at roadtorock.org, said Ron Romero,the museum's Chairman of the Board. Thousands of suggestions went to the Hall of Fame committee. Nominees had to meet eligibility requirements such as 20 years' experience and professional recordings.

Once verified, the Hall of Fame committee announced 21 finalists. Around 350 charter members chose the seven inductees.

Although this year's class contains no women, Romero said "(that was) certainly not by design." Romero said nominees are encouraged to rally their fans to vote for them, and they will continue to encourage fans to select diverse inductees.

Tickets are $33.50-$53.50.

The Rialto is at 102 N. Chicago St. Call 815-726-6600 or go to rialtosquare.com.

