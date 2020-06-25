First round of applications to open for business recovery grants

The grants will range from $10,000 to $20,000 and will be available to businesses that have suffered significant losses due to restricted operations, mandatory closures or property damage. To qualify, those businesses must have been in operation for at least three months before March 2020.

Businesses can begin applying for the grants starting Friday, June 26. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, July 7. Potential applicants can download an application and review the complete criteria for the program on the DCEO website.

The agency said it plans to use community-based financial institutions to review applications and administer the funds. That financial assistance expected to be released starting in mid-July. Eligible businesses will be selected on a lottery basis.

The $60 million being made available is just the first round of grants that will eventually total at least $540 million, including $270 million earmarked for child care providers.

In addition to the BIG program, another $25 million will be made available through the Rebuild Distressed Communities program to support businesses that have suffered damage from civil unrest that occurred on or after May 25.