First slave freed by Lincoln buried under Illinois pavement

Nance Legins-Costley and her husband remained in Pekin, where they would have five more children. Though bereft of an education herself, she made sure all of them attended school.

The family lived in a log cabin along the Illinois River on the north edge of Pekin. Even before the high court's ruling, she had become a valued, contributing member of the Pekin community. For instance, in the mid-1830s, Pekin got walloped by a triple whammy of cholera, malaria and scarlet fever. One of the first victims was the lone doctor, leaving medical care mostly to townsfolk. Nance, despite no medical training, rose to the occasion and helped care for the ailing, with little regard for her own safety.

"Nance was always willing to help," Adams said.

She enjoyed that reputation the rest of her days in Pekin, says Jared Olar, a Pekin Public Library assistant who has written multiple articles about Nance Legins-Costley. Considering the color of her skin, her good standing was especially noteworthy.

"Her reputation in Pekin was only one of praise," Olar says. "Considering the prejudice against Black (people) there, they (nonetheless) had respect for her."